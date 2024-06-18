Congress Gears Up for Poll-Bound States with Strategic Consultations

In a bid to strengthen its organizational framework and strategize for the upcoming state elections, the Congress has scheduled a series of high-level meetings starting next week. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi will spearhead these discussions beginning June 24, targeting poll-bound states including Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir.

On June 24, Congress leaders from Jharkhand will gather to formulate their strategy, followed by Maharashtra leaders on June 25 and Haryana representatives on June 26. Although elections in Jammu & Kashmir are yet to be announced, the party has planned its strategy meeting for June 27.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand are crucial, with the Maharashtra Assembly's tenure ending on November 26, 2024, and Haryana's on November 3, 2024. Congress aims to carry forward the positive momentum from recent Lok Sabha elections to secure victories in these states.

K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary, expressed confidence in the party's strategy, noting the meticulous planning ahead of the state elections. The Congress's focus on Jammu & Kashmir comes amid the Supreme Court's directive that elections should be held before September 30.

Simultaneously, the Congress's Andhra Pradesh unit president, Y S Sharmila, met with Kharge, with a strong commitment to rejuvenate the party's organization in the state.

