Three-Time Congress MLA Kamlesh Shah Joins BJP, Files Nomination for Amarwara Bypoll

Three-time MLA Kamlesh Shah, who recently parted ways with Congress and joined the BJP, made an official move by filing his nomination for the assembly bypoll in Amarwara, Madhya Pradesh. The bypoll, slated for July 10, is a significant event as the seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

The nomination process saw the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP's state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma. 'Amarwara played a pivotal role in our recent Lok Sabha victory, and we are committed to its development,' Yadav remarked post the nomination. Sharma exuded confidence, stating, 'We anticipate a historic win for Shah in this bypoll, reinforcing our success in the region.'

The bypoll has garnered considerable attention, especially following Shah's defection from Congress, a significant blow to his former party. His resignation and subsequent alignment with the BJP have paved the way for this electoral showdown. The Amarwara seat has seen varying political fortunes, being won by BJP twice since 1972 and by Congress nine times. This bypoll is crucial for BJP to further consolidate its stronghold in Madhya Pradesh, particularly after their sweeping win in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

