Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Resigns as Delhi BJP MLA Following Lok Sabha Election Win
Delhi BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri resigned from the Assembly after winning the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. He submitted his resignation to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. Following his resignation, the number of BJP MLAs in the Delhi Assembly is now seven.
In a significant political move, Delhi BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri tendered his resignation from the Assembly after securing victory in the South Delhi Lok Sabha elections. The resignation was formally submitted to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday.
According to electoral regulations, an elected official must vacate one of their positions within 14 days of the new Lok Sabha notification. Consequently, Bidhuri complied by resigning from both his legislative roles. His office issued a statement confirming the resignation, which was in line with procedural requirements.
Bidhuri extended his gratitude to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and his fellow legislators for their support during his tenure. Post-resignation, the strength of BJP MLAs in the Delhi Assembly has decreased to seven, and the party has yet to name a new Leader of Opposition.
