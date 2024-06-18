Left Menu

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Resigns as Delhi BJP MLA Following Lok Sabha Election Win

Delhi BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri resigned from the Assembly after winning the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. He submitted his resignation to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. Following his resignation, the number of BJP MLAs in the Delhi Assembly is now seven.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:57 IST
Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Resigns as Delhi BJP MLA Following Lok Sabha Election Win
Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Delhi BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri tendered his resignation from the Assembly after securing victory in the South Delhi Lok Sabha elections. The resignation was formally submitted to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Tuesday.

According to electoral regulations, an elected official must vacate one of their positions within 14 days of the new Lok Sabha notification. Consequently, Bidhuri complied by resigning from both his legislative roles. His office issued a statement confirming the resignation, which was in line with procedural requirements.

Bidhuri extended his gratitude to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and his fellow legislators for their support during his tenure. Post-resignation, the strength of BJP MLAs in the Delhi Assembly has decreased to seven, and the party has yet to name a new Leader of Opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024