SAD Forms Committee for Jalandhar West Bypoll Candidate Selection

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced on Tuesday the formation of a three-member committee to recommend a candidate for the upcoming Jalandhar West reserved assembly seat bypoll, scheduled for July 10.

The panel, comprising former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, ex-MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, and MLA Dr Sukhvinder Sukhi, will also oversee the party's campaign efforts.

This bypoll follows the resignation of Sheetal Angural, an AAP legislator. Nomination processes commenced on June 14, with key dates including a nomination filing deadline on June 21 and a final withdrawal date of June 26. Vote counting will take place on July 13.

