SAD Forms Committee for Jalandhar West Bypoll Candidate Selection

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal formed a three-member committee to recommend a candidate for the Jalandhar West reserved assembly seat's bypoll on July 10. The panel includes Bibi Jagir Kaur, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, and Dr Sukhvinder Sukhi, tasked with managing the party's campaign. The bypoll was necessitated by Sheetal Angural's resignation.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:20 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • Country:
  • India

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced on Tuesday the formation of a three-member committee to recommend a candidate for the upcoming Jalandhar West reserved assembly seat bypoll, scheduled for July 10.

The panel, comprising former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, ex-MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, and MLA Dr Sukhvinder Sukhi, will also oversee the party's campaign efforts.

This bypoll follows the resignation of Sheetal Angural, an AAP legislator. Nomination processes commenced on June 14, with key dates including a nomination filing deadline on June 21 and a final withdrawal date of June 26. Vote counting will take place on July 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

