Rishi Sunak Welcomes Boris Johnson's Support for Conservative Election Campaign

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has embraced the backing of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he intensifies his campaign for the upcoming July 4 general election. Acknowledging Johnson's unexpected intervention, Sunak revealed that the support had been coordinated by the Conservative campaign headquarters.

'It's great that Boris is supporting the Conservative Party, I very much welcome that,' Sunak stated during a campaign stop. Johnson's endorsements, through videos and letters, are expected to significantly bolster the Conservative campaign effort.

Despite his earlier resignation and the resulting political upheaval, Johnson remains a Tory veteran admired by many. His current involvement sees him urging voters to support Conservative candidates via social media, along with recorded endorsements and signed letters. Sunak, meanwhile, continues rallying support on the ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)