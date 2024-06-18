National Rally Leads Parliamentary Polls in France
Harris Interactive poll results reveal the far-right National Rally party is leading the first round of the upcoming parliamentary election in France with 34 percent of votes. The left-wing Popular Front coalition follows with 22 percent, while President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist camp holds 19 percent.
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:15 IST
France's far-right National Rally (RN) party is seen leading the first round of the forthcoming parliamentary election, with 34 percent of votes, ahead of 22 percent for the left-wing Popular Front coalition, according to a poll published on Tuesday.
The Harris Interactive poll for Challenges magazine, conducted over June 9 and June 10, showed a slightly larger lead for the RN than other recent polls. President Emmanuel Macron's centrist camp was in third position with 19 percent of votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
