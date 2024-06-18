National Rally Leads Parliamentary Polls in France

France's far-right National Rally (RN) party is seen leading the first round of the forthcoming parliamentary election, with 34 percent of votes, ahead of 22 percent for the left-wing Popular Front coalition, according to a poll published on Tuesday.

The Harris Interactive poll for Challenges magazine, conducted over June 9 and June 10, showed a slightly larger lead for the RN than other recent polls. President Emmanuel Macron's centrist camp was in third position with 19 percent of votes.

