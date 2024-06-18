Modi's Triumphant Third Term: A Historic Milepost

Returning to his Varanasi constituency after a stunning third-term victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that it seems Mother Ganga has adopted him. Addressing farmers at the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, Modi said the mandate reflects unprecedented trust and historic support, particularly from farmers, women, and the youth.

'The people of Varanasi have not only chosen me as their MP for the third time but also as their Prime Minister,' he said. During the event, Modi announced the Rs 20,000-crore 17th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KSN), directly benefitting over 9.26 crore farmers. Modi also highlighted the importance of agriculture in empowering India as a global economic power, emphasizing initiatives for women in farming.

He concluded the day with a Ganga aarti, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh's Governor, Chief Minister, and other dignitaries, reaffirming his dedication to India's development and the holistic role of democracy in the country's progress.

