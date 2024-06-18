Kiran Choudhry and Daughter Join BJP, Deliver Major Blow to Congress Ahead of Haryana Polls

In a major political development in Haryana, senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry have decided to exit the party and join the BJP. With the assembly elections just around the corner, their departure comes as a significant setback for the Congress.

Kiran Choudhry, a sitting MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district, and Shruti Choudhry, the former working president of Haryana Congress, resigned from their positions citing disenchantment with the party's state leadership. They specifically targeted former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleging that the state unit had become his personal fiefdom.

Kiran Choudhry, who severed her four-decade-long association with the Congress, indicated that their joining the BJP would occur unconditionally. This move is expected to bolster BJP's position as the assembly polls approach in October.

