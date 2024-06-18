UK Politics Erupts Over Divisive Election Campaign Letter

The UK's Labour Party has labeled as 'divisive' a campaign letter by Conservative candidate Marco Longhi, urging voters to elect him over Labour's Sonia Kumar, specifically to ensure the Kashmir issue remains a focal point in the British Parliament.

The contentious letter, circulating on social media, starts by wishing Muslims on Eid ul-Adha before referencing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election and advises against choosing Kumar, allegedly targeting her Indian heritage.

Labour representatives including Kumar, the Labour Indians organization, and Rajesh Agrawal denounced Longhi's tactics as politically manipulative and racist. The Conservative Party has yet to officially address the controversy.

