UK Politics Erupts Over Divisive Election Campaign Letter

The UK's Labour Party has condemned a controversial campaign letter by Conservative candidate Marco Longhi, urging voters to choose him over Labour's Sonia Kumar to keep the Kashmir issue alive in Parliament. Kumar and other Labour representatives criticized the letter as divisive and a manipulation of ethnic politics.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The contentious letter, circulating on social media, starts by wishing Muslims on Eid ul-Adha before referencing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election and advises against choosing Kumar, allegedly targeting her Indian heritage.

Labour representatives including Kumar, the Labour Indians organization, and Rajesh Agrawal denounced Longhi's tactics as politically manipulative and racist. The Conservative Party has yet to officially address the controversy.

