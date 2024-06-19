Left Menu

Slight Rise in Approval for Brazilian President Lula da Silva

Approval of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government increased to 36% in June from 35% in March, as per a poll by Datafolha. The disapproval rate also decreased to 31% from 33%. The poll, conducted with a margin of error of 2 percentage points, suggests growing public support.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 01:41 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 01:41 IST
Approval of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government was at 36% in June, slightly up from 35% in March, according to a poll released on Tuesday.

The disapproval rate of the leftist president, who is in the second year of his third non-consecutive term, was at 31%, according to the survey by pollster Datafolha, down from 33% in March.

The poll's margin of error was plus or minus 2 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

