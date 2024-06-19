Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar writes to PM Modi, CM Shinde to resolve caste-based politics in state

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urging to resolve the caste-based politics in the state. In the letter, the LoP also demanded to conduct a caste-based census in the state.

"Maharashtra has history, we demand caste-based census in the state for OBC and other castes. I always support Manoj Jarane Patil (Maratha reservation activist) but on the other side, OBCs are also on strike. I request the central government to look into this matter and resolve caste politics in the state," Wadettiwar told ANI. "State government is trying to divide people based on caste. Our Rahul Gandhi also demanded on several occasions to conduct caste-based census in states," the Congress leader said.

Wadettiwar called Ujjwal Nikam's reappointment "politics" after he was again appointed as Special Public Prosecutor of Maharashtra's Mahayuti government following his defeat in the Lok Sabha election. BJP had fielded Nikam from Mumbai North Central seat against Congress' Varsha Gaikwad. Nikam lost to Varsha by more than 16,000 votes.

"People know about the role of government. This government have no sympathy for people they only want to do politics," he said. (ANI)

