Putin Denounces US Imperialism at Pyongyang Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the United States' long-standing hegemonic and imperialist policies during talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, as reported by Russian news agency RIA on Wednesday.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 10:10 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia is fighting against the decades-long "hegemonic and imperialist policy" of the United States and its allies , Russian state-run news agency RIA cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Wednesday.
Putin spoke at start of the talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
