Putin Denounces US Imperialism at Pyongyang Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the United States' long-standing hegemonic and imperialist policies during talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, as reported by Russian news agency RIA on Wednesday.

Russia is fighting against the decades-long "hegemonic and imperialist policy" of the United States and its allies , Russian state-run news agency RIA cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Wednesday.

Putin spoke at start of the talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

