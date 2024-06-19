Left Menu

Kim-Putin Summit: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amid Global Turbulence

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed intentions to strengthen strategic cooperation with Moscow during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. TASS news agency reported Kim noting the rapidly changing global situation and the need for closer ties with Russia's leadership.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 11:00 IST
Pyongyang intends to further improve its strategic cooperation with Moscow, Russian news agencies cited North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un as telling Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on Wednesday.

"The situation in the world is becoming more complicated and changing rapidly," Russia's TASS state news agency cited Kim as saying. "In this situation, we intend to further strengthen strategic contacts with Russia, with the Russian leadership."

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

