Haryana Political Landscape Shifts: Former Congress Leaders Kiran and Shruti Choudhry Join BJP

Former Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry have joined the BJP ahead of the state assembly elections due later this year. They blamed the Congress state unit for being run as a 'personal fiefdom,' referring to former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:01 IST
Kiran Choudhry
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffling of Haryana's political landscape, former Congress leaders Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry officially joined the BJP on Wednesday. The move, which comes ahead of the state's assembly elections expected later this year, signals a critical realignment in regional politics.

Kiran Choudhry, presently a sitting MLA from Tosham, and Shruti Choudhry, the former working president of Haryana Congress, resigned from their primary membership on Tuesday. They claimed that the state unit of the party was managed as a 'personal fiefdom,' implicitly referencing former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

In a joint press conference attended by senior BJP leaders, Kiran Choudhry expressed her commitment to the BJP's mission, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. She assured the BJP leadership of her and her daughter's dedication to strengthening the party across Haryana and neighboring regions, thereby ensuring a landslide victory in the upcoming elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

