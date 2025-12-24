Left Menu

Karnataka's Power Struggle: Inside the Congress Leadership Tussle

Karnataka is witnessing a significant power tussle in its Congress Party leadership, involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Despite recent clarifications by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, local-level confusion persists. Allegations and political dynamics threaten party unity ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:24 IST
Karnataka's Power Struggle: Inside the Congress Leadership Tussle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating political tensions in Karnataka, the Congress Party faces an internal power struggle involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara affirmed the Congress high command's ultimate decision-making authority, emphasizing the finality of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's word.

The conflict has intensified as the Congress government reached the halfway point of its term, and a power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar from 2023 resurfaced. Kharge recently addressed the persistent uncertainty, attributing the discord to local-level disagreements rather than a division at the top leadership level.

Adding complexity to the situation, senior Congress MLA K N Rajanna, an ally of Siddaramaiah, publicly criticized the party's organization, suggesting missed electoral opportunities. Rajanna expressed concerns to Rahul Gandhi about booth-level agent appointments and highlighted the impact of Siddaramaiah's leadership on securing marginalized communities' support.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025