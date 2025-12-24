Karnataka's Power Struggle: Inside the Congress Leadership Tussle
Karnataka is witnessing a significant power tussle in its Congress Party leadership, involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Despite recent clarifications by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, local-level confusion persists. Allegations and political dynamics threaten party unity ahead of upcoming elections.
Amid escalating political tensions in Karnataka, the Congress Party faces an internal power struggle involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara affirmed the Congress high command's ultimate decision-making authority, emphasizing the finality of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's word.
The conflict has intensified as the Congress government reached the halfway point of its term, and a power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar from 2023 resurfaced. Kharge recently addressed the persistent uncertainty, attributing the discord to local-level disagreements rather than a division at the top leadership level.
Adding complexity to the situation, senior Congress MLA K N Rajanna, an ally of Siddaramaiah, publicly criticized the party's organization, suggesting missed electoral opportunities. Rajanna expressed concerns to Rahul Gandhi about booth-level agent appointments and highlighted the impact of Siddaramaiah's leadership on securing marginalized communities' support.
