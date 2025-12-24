Karnataka's Power Struggle: Inside the Congress Leadership Tussle

Amid escalating political tensions in Karnataka, the Congress Party faces an internal power struggle involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara affirmed the Congress high command's ultimate decision-making authority, emphasizing the finality of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's word.

The conflict has intensified as the Congress government reached the halfway point of its term, and a power-sharing arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar from 2023 resurfaced. Kharge recently addressed the persistent uncertainty, attributing the discord to local-level disagreements rather than a division at the top leadership level.

Adding complexity to the situation, senior Congress MLA K N Rajanna, an ally of Siddaramaiah, publicly criticized the party's organization, suggesting missed electoral opportunities. Rajanna expressed concerns to Rahul Gandhi about booth-level agent appointments and highlighted the impact of Siddaramaiah's leadership on securing marginalized communities' support.