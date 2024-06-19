Left Menu

Delhi Water Minister Threatens Indefinite Strike Over Water Crisis

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the water crisis in the capital. She threatens to start an indefinite strike from June 21 if the issue is not resolved. She attributes the crisis to Haryana not releasing Delhi's full share of water.

Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has escalated the ongoing water crisis issue by writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent intervention. At a press conference on Wednesday, she announced an ultimatum, threatening an indefinite strike starting June 21 if the matter remains unresolved.

Atishi disclosed that Delhi has been receiving less water than its allocated share from Haryana, exacerbating the situation. 'Haryana released only 513 MGD of water to Delhi, whereas the allocation is 613 MGD. This shortfall affects over 28 lakh people,' she explained, highlighting the dual stress of heatwave conditions and water scarcity.

The minister underscored multiple attempts to communicate with the Haryana government, urging a solution to the issue. 'We have sent numerous letters but have not received a satisfactory response. I have now appealed to Prime Minister Modi to intervene,' Atishi stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

