BJP Blames CPI(M) for Kannur Bomb Blast Tragedy

The BJP criticizes the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala for an explosion that killed an 86-year-old man in Kannur. They suspect the Marxist party's leadership is intentionally inciting violence to disrupt the region's peace.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 13:42 IST
The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala following a bomb explosion that tragically claimed the life of an 86-year-old man in the politically volatile Kannur district. Party state chief K Surendran raised suspicions that the Marxist party's leadership might be attempting to intentionally disrupt the region's peace.

According to police, the elderly man, identified as Velayudhan, discovered the explosive device on an uninhabited property near Thalassery. He reportedly picked up the object to inspect it, leading to the fatal explosion. Velayudhan later succumbed to his injuries at Thalassery Cooperative Hospital.

Surendran alleged that the CPI(M) leadership was aware of numerous anti-social activities in the area, suggesting that the explosion might be part of a larger conspiracy amid the party's internal conflicts and poor showing in the recent Lok Sabha polls. He called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

