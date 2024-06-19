Left Menu

Haryana's Political Landscape Shifts as Prominent Leaders Join BJP

In a significant political shift, Kiran Choudhry, daughter-in-law of ex-Haryana CM Bansi Lal, and her daughter Shruti Choudhry have joined BJP, resigning from Congress. Their move brings more descendants of Haryana's 'Lals' into the saffron fold, marking a notable change in the state’s political dynamics.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:50 IST
In a major political realignment, Kiran Choudhry, the daughter-in-law of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal, along with her daughter, Shruti Choudhry, have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both leaders resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday and were inducted into the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday.

This movement marks a significant shift as several kin of Haryana's iconic 'Lals' – Devi Lal, Bhajan Lal, and Bansi Lal – now align with the BJP. Kiran, a sitting MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district, and Shruti, a former MP and ex-working president of Haryana Congress, add considerable heft to the saffron party.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the Congress for sidelining the Bansi Lal family, alleging that the local unit of the party operates as a 'personal fiefdom.' He specifically pointed fingers at former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for prioritizing his son over other capable leaders.

This development not only alters the political dynamics within Haryana but also reinforces the BJP's position in the state. It echoes past alliances, such as the BJP's earlier cooperation with Bansi Lal's Haryana Vikas Party, a period fondly remembered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent campaign rallies in the state.

