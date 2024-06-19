Heartfelt Birthday Tributes Pour in for Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's 54th birthday was marked by heartfelt tributes from political leaders and Congress workers. Emphasizing his commitment to the Constitution and compassion for the marginalized, leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi shared their messages. Gandhi instructed avoiding grand celebrations, opting for humanitarian efforts instead.
Rahul Gandhi's 54th birthday was celebrated with heartfelt tributes from political figures and Congress members alike.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and sister Priyanka Gandhi highlighted his unwavering commitment to the Constitution and compassion for the marginalized.
Gandhi requested party workers to forego grand celebrations in favor of humanitarian efforts and charity on his special day.
