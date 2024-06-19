Heartfelt Birthday Tributes Pour in for Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's 54th birthday was celebrated with heartfelt tributes from political figures and Congress members alike.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and sister Priyanka Gandhi highlighted his unwavering commitment to the Constitution and compassion for the marginalized.

Gandhi requested party workers to forego grand celebrations in favor of humanitarian efforts and charity on his special day.

