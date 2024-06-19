Left Menu

Putin Gifted Kim Jong-Un with Luxurious Aurus Car Amid Strengthening Ties

Vladimir Putin gifted North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un a second Aurus luxury limousine during a visit marking enhanced strategic cooperation. The two leaders exchanged gifts amid the backdrop of concern over their military collaboration and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:58 IST
Putin Gifted Kim Jong-Un with Luxurious Aurus Car Amid Strengthening Ties
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Vladimir Putin on Wednesday heightened strategic ties by gifting a second Aurus luxury limousine to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during a rare visit to the secluded state. The gesture, marking a significant step in their partnership, underscored growing cooperation despite global scrutiny.

Landing in Pyongyang exactly 24 years after his last visit, Putin reaffirmed Russia and North Korea's commitment to assist each other in times of attack. Their discussions were clouded by concerns over increasing military collaborations and Moscow's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

After exchanging gifts which included an Aurus car and a tea set, Putin and Kim concluded their talks with a drive around the guest house, a symbolic demonstration of their strengthened alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024