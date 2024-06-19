Putin Gifted Kim Jong-Un with Luxurious Aurus Car Amid Strengthening Ties
Vladimir Putin gifted North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un a second Aurus luxury limousine during a visit marking enhanced strategic cooperation. The two leaders exchanged gifts amid the backdrop of concern over their military collaboration and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin on Wednesday heightened strategic ties by gifting a second Aurus luxury limousine to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during a rare visit to the secluded state. The gesture, marking a significant step in their partnership, underscored growing cooperation despite global scrutiny.
Landing in Pyongyang exactly 24 years after his last visit, Putin reaffirmed Russia and North Korea's commitment to assist each other in times of attack. Their discussions were clouded by concerns over increasing military collaborations and Moscow's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
After exchanging gifts which included an Aurus car and a tea set, Putin and Kim concluded their talks with a drive around the guest house, a symbolic demonstration of their strengthened alliance.
