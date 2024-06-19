Congress Analyzes Electoral Debacles

In the wake of the Lok Sabha poll results, the Congress on Wednesday formed separate committees to investigate the party's lackluster performance across several states, including those currently governed by it.

Reacting swiftly, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed six committees to scrutinize their disappointing results in key states such as Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, which the party governs, as well as Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttarakhand, where they failed to secure any seats.

'Congress president has established fact-finding committees to examine the reasons behind the party's poor performance in these states in the recently concluded general elections, effective immediately,' noted AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal in a statement.

A three-member panel, including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and top leaders Saptagiri Ulaka and Jignesh Mevani, has been assigned to investigate the reasons behind the party's wipeout in Madhya Pradesh.

In Chhattisgarh, the committee comprises ex-Union Minister Veerappa Moily and former Rajasthan Minister Harish Chaudhary, while senior leaders Ajay Maken and Tariq Anwar will examine the issues in Odisha.

For Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, senior leaders P L Punia and Rajani Patil have been tasked with identifying the causes of defeat.

In Congress-ruled Karnataka, senior leaders Madhusudan Mistry, Gaurav Gogoi, and Hibi Eden will spearhead the fact-finding mission.

In Telangana, where the Congress recently secured victory in the assembly elections, the fact-finding panel includes P J Kurien, Rakibul Hussain, and Pargat Singh.

No timeline has been set for these committees to report back, but the issue was raised during the recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. Kharge reiterated that separate committees would be formed to understand and address the reasons for their electoral defeats to fortify the party's standing in these states.

Despite capturing 99 seats in the latest Lok Sabha elections—an improvement from 52 in the previous cycle—the Congress contested in 328 seats as part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

