Karnataka Legislative Council Seats Stir Political Strategy Talks

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, announced ongoing discussions about filling four vacant Legislative Council seats. The Congress party's strategy has been questioned despite nearing a majority in the Upper House. Further deliberations are expected before reaching a decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:45 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Friday that discussions are ongoing regarding candidates for four vacant Legislative Council seats, with no final decisions yet made. The delay has sparked questions about the Congress government's strategic planning.

Despite being close to securing a majority in the Upper House, the party is proceeding with caution. "We have conducted two rounds of discussions, and further talks are necessary," Shivakumar, who also serves as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, revealed to reporters.

He further mentioned that national leaders in Delhi will extensively discuss the matter before the state unit is informed about the selections. As speculation mounts over potential changes in KPCC leadership, Shivakumar maintained that party interests supersede personal roles. Political analysts emphasize that these appointments are crucial, with Congress just a seat shy of gaining Council control. Unofficial sources suggest behind-the-scenes negotiations, though no confirmations have been made.

