JD(S) Ramps Up Political Strategy in Karnataka
JD(S) leaders met to strengthen the party in Bengaluru and plan strategies for upcoming elections. Kumaraswamy addressed organisational matters, urged statewide protests against Congress policies, announced a district tour, and emphasized youth involvement in the party.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, JD(S) leaders convened a meeting to bolster the party's influence in the Bengaluru metropolitan area, strategize for the Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls, and organize protests against the Congress government's policies in Karnataka.
Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) state president, handled critical organisational issues like rejuvenating inactive district presidents, filling vacancies, and advancing membership initiatives. He called for protests against alleged Congress misgovernance, spotlighting rising utility costs and living expenses.
The Union Minister announced a tour across 15 districts to fortify grassroots connections, starting with Old Mysuru. He committed to addressing local concerns during the tour, bolster constituencies, and ensure coordination with BJP as part of their alliance, emphasizing youth engagement within the party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing: A New Chapter in U.S.-China Strategy
Communist Leader K E Ismail Suspended: A Defiant Stand in Party Politics
AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's Vision for Party Expansion
Politics of Arithmetic: Free Laptops Drive Exchange in Tamil Nadu Assembly
Ola Electric Outlines Strategy to Clear Sale Discrepancies