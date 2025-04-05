Left Menu

JD(S) Ramps Up Political Strategy in Karnataka

JD(S) leaders met to strengthen the party in Bengaluru and plan strategies for upcoming elections. Kumaraswamy addressed organisational matters, urged statewide protests against Congress policies, announced a district tour, and emphasized youth involvement in the party.

On Saturday, JD(S) leaders convened a meeting to bolster the party's influence in the Bengaluru metropolitan area, strategize for the Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls, and organize protests against the Congress government's policies in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) state president, handled critical organisational issues like rejuvenating inactive district presidents, filling vacancies, and advancing membership initiatives. He called for protests against alleged Congress misgovernance, spotlighting rising utility costs and living expenses.

The Union Minister announced a tour across 15 districts to fortify grassroots connections, starting with Old Mysuru. He committed to addressing local concerns during the tour, bolster constituencies, and ensure coordination with BJP as part of their alliance, emphasizing youth engagement within the party.

