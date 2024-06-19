Rishi Sunak Poised to Lose Parliamentary Seat in Upcoming Election

Rishi Sunak is forecast to become the first sitting British prime minister to lose their own parliamentary seat at an election, a Savanta opinion poll published by the Telegraph newspaper ahead of the July 4 national vote showed.

Savanta polled around 18,000 people between June 7-18. The polling showed Sunak's Conservatives on track to be left with just 53 seats in Britain's 650-member House of Commons, with the opposition Labour Party forecast to win 516.

Most opinion polls currently place Keir Starmer's Labour about 20 percentage points ahead of the governing Conservatives in the national vote share.

