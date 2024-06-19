Delhi Congress Celebrates Rahul Gandhi's Birthday with Constitution Distribution and Green Initiative

On Wednesday, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav and other party leaders commemorated Rahul Gandhi's 54th birthday by submitting copies of the Constitution, accompanied by a cover letter, to 54 BJP MPs, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The cover letter stressed the expectation that MPs, elected by the people of Delhi and the country, should periodically advocate for the protection of the Constitution within Parliament.

Yadav disclosed in a statement that the distribution was executed by former Congress MPs and MLAs. Party block presidents and volunteers further celebrated by planting saplings, aiming to bolster Delhi's green cover and groundwater levels. Emphasizing the urgency, Yadav highlighted that the current heat wave in Delhi serves as a stark warning about the city's diminishing green space. He praised the initiative as a fitting homage to Gandhi, who continues to fight valiantly for the people's interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)