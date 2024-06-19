Left Menu

Delhi Congress Celebrates Rahul Gandhi's Birthday with Constitution Distribution and Green Initiative

Delhi Congress leaders, led by Devender Yadav, marked Rahul Gandhi's 54th birthday by distributing copies of the Constitution to 54 BJP MPs. They stressed the importance of raising voices for constitutional protection. The celebration also included planting saplings to enhance Delhi's green cover and groundwater table.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:30 IST
Delhi Congress Celebrates Rahul Gandhi's Birthday with Constitution Distribution and Green Initiative
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav and other party leaders commemorated Rahul Gandhi's 54th birthday by submitting copies of the Constitution, accompanied by a cover letter, to 54 BJP MPs, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The cover letter stressed the expectation that MPs, elected by the people of Delhi and the country, should periodically advocate for the protection of the Constitution within Parliament.

Yadav disclosed in a statement that the distribution was executed by former Congress MPs and MLAs. Party block presidents and volunteers further celebrated by planting saplings, aiming to bolster Delhi's green cover and groundwater levels. Emphasizing the urgency, Yadav highlighted that the current heat wave in Delhi serves as a stark warning about the city's diminishing green space. He praised the initiative as a fitting homage to Gandhi, who continues to fight valiantly for the people's interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024