Congress Nominates Surinder Kaur for Jalandhar West Bypoll

In a significant political move, the Congress has named Surinder Kaur as its candidate for the Jalandhar West by-election, to be held in Punjab. The announcement came on Wednesday evening.

Partap Singh Bajwa, a senior Congress leader in the state, shared the news on the social media platform 'X'. ''Congratulations to Smt. Surinder Kaur ji on her candidature for Jalandhar West By-poll. I am sure all workers & leaders of @INCPunjab will work unitedly for her election. I will also camp in Jalandhar for this election and ensure that we leave no stone unturned for her victory,'' Bajwa stated.

The Jalandhar West seat fell vacant following the resignation of AAP MP Sheetal Angural. Voting is set for July 10, with the counting of votes to take place on July 13. The window for filing nominations closes on June 21, with scrutiny on June 24 and withdrawals permitted until June 26. Both AAP and BJP have already declared their candidates for the bypoll.

