Left Menu

Congress Nominates Surinder Kaur for Jalandhar West Bypoll

The Congress has announced Surinder Kaur as its candidate for the by-election in Jalandhar West, Punjab. Senior leader Partap Singh Bajwa confirmed this on social media. The bypoll was necessitated following AAP MP Sheetal Angural's resignation. Voting is scheduled for July 10, with counting on July 13.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 23:12 IST
Congress Nominates Surinder Kaur for Jalandhar West Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, the Congress has named Surinder Kaur as its candidate for the Jalandhar West by-election, to be held in Punjab. The announcement came on Wednesday evening.

Partap Singh Bajwa, a senior Congress leader in the state, shared the news on the social media platform 'X'. ''Congratulations to Smt. Surinder Kaur ji on her candidature for Jalandhar West By-poll. I am sure all workers & leaders of @INCPunjab will work unitedly for her election. I will also camp in Jalandhar for this election and ensure that we leave no stone unturned for her victory,'' Bajwa stated.

The Jalandhar West seat fell vacant following the resignation of AAP MP Sheetal Angural. Voting is set for July 10, with the counting of votes to take place on July 13. The window for filing nominations closes on June 21, with scrutiny on June 24 and withdrawals permitted until June 26. Both AAP and BJP have already declared their candidates for the bypoll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024