Opposition Bloc INDIA Presses Governor of Manipur for Resolution Amidst Crisis

A delegation from the opposition bloc INDIA met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, urging swift resolution of the state's ongoing crisis. Former CM O Ibobi Singh highlighted recent violence and the need for free flow of essential commodities. Uikey assured all efforts were being made to restore peace and security.

In a significant move, a delegation from the opposition bloc INDIA met with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Wednesday, urging swift action to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state.

Former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh of the Congress expressed grave concerns over recent violence in the Jiribam district and pressed the governor to ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential commodities via the highways.

Governor Uikey assured the delegation, representing 10 political parties, that concerted efforts are being made to restore peace and security in the region. She informed them about her discussions in Delhi with President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking immediate steps to quell violence and promote harmony between communities.

The governor also addressed the state's economic challenges, urging Sitharaman for financial aid to alleviate the situation.

