Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Honors Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, paying tribute to his contributions to India's unity. Adityanath highlighted Mookerjee's sacrifice for removing Article 370 and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its abrogation, fulfilling the vision of 'one country, one constitution'.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 14:22 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, acknowledging his life dedicated to India's unity and integrity.

Addressing a ceremony, Adityanath emphasized that freedom fighter Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life in 1953 advocating for 'one country, one head of state, one constitution, and one flag.' Despite India's independence in 1947 and the implementation of its constitution in 1950, Adityanath criticized the then Congress-led government's addition of Article 370, which he claimed threatened national unity.

Highlighting Mookerjee's opposition to this amendment, Adityanath noted that Mookerjee resigned from his ministerial post to lead a movement against Article 370, ultimately sacrificing his life in the process. Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recent abrogation of Article 370, Adityanath stated that the BJP government has honored the legacy of martyrs like Mookerjee who fought for Kashmir and national integrity. Other BJP luminaries also paid their respects, underscoring Mookerjee's enduring influence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

