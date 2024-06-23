Left Menu

CPI(ML) Liberation's Return: Two MPs after 20 Years

The CPI (ML) Liberation is making a significant return to the Lok Sabha with two MPs after 20 years. General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya emphasizes that the party’s primary political struggle remains on the streets. The two MPs will address people's issues in Parliament, reflecting the party's grassroots activism.

Updated: 23-06-2024 15:42 IST
  • India

The CPI (ML) Liberation is marking its re-entry into the Lok Sabha with two MPs after a hiatus of two decades. General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya stated that despite the parliamentary presence, the party's primary battleground remains the streets. 'Our politics is driven by struggles outside Parliament,' Bhattacharya said in an interview.

Emerging from a split in the CPI(ML) in 1973, the Liberation faction won two seats in Bihar's Karakat and Arrah constituencies in the recent polls. The elected MPs, former farmer leaders and state legislators, will raise socio-economic issues in Parliament.

'We have historically fought for disenfranchised communities,' Bhattacharya stated, reflecting on the party's election engagement starting in the 1980s. The return of the CPI(ML) Liberation to the Lok Sabha underscores its ongoing commitment to grassroots activism and social justice.

