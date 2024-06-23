Netanyahu's Claims Highlight Growing Tensions in U.S.-Israel Relationship

In a recent Cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted a 'dramatic drop' in U.S. weapons deliveries for Israel's efforts in Gaza. His assertions have been firmly denied by the Biden administration, deepening the growing rift between the two nations.

Netanyahu revealed that the decline began approximately four months ago but did not specify which weapons were affected. He emphasized that only 'certain items arrived sporadically,' while the bulk of munitions saw delays. This dispute has intensified tensions between Israel and Washington, primarily over the Israeli military's actions in Gaza and the resulting civilian casualties.

President Joe Biden has postponed certain arms deliveries since May due to these concerns, though his administration vigorously disputed Netanyahu's claims of broader delivery issues. Despite rising criticisms, Netanyahu believes a resolution is forthcoming.

