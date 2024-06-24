Congress Accuses PM Modi of Resorting to Diversion Tactics Ahead of 18th Lok Sabha

The Congress has launched new accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he has nothing new to present and is relying on diversion tactics as the 18th Lok Sabha commences.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, stated that Modi failed to grasp the true meaning of the election results and achieved a narrow and dubious victory in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, in his remarks, PM Modi called for a responsible opposition, emphasizing the need for debate and diligence, not disturbance, in Parliament.

