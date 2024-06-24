Congress Accuses PM Modi of Resorting to Diversion Tactics Ahead of 18th Lok Sabha
The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for offering nothing new and diverting attention in his remarks before the 18th Lok Sabha. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Modi failed to understand the people's verdict and showed no evidence of true change. PM Modi emphasized the need for a responsible opposition.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:31 IST
The Congress has launched new accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he has nothing new to present and is relying on diversion tactics as the 18th Lok Sabha commences.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, stated that Modi failed to grasp the true meaning of the election results and achieved a narrow and dubious victory in Varanasi.
Meanwhile, in his remarks, PM Modi called for a responsible opposition, emphasizing the need for debate and diligence, not disturbance, in Parliament.
