Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Constitutional Attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a bold accusation on Monday, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are attacking the Constitution. Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex, Gandhi asserted, 'We would not allow the attack on the Constitution that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing.'
Holding copies of the Constitution, leaders of the INDIA bloc marched into the Lok Sabha chamber to mark their protest on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha's inaugural session. 'This attack is not acceptable to us,' Gandhi reiterated.
When asked if the opposition's message was resonating with the public, the former Congress president confidently responded, 'Our message is reaching the public, and no power can touch the Constitution of India. We will protect it.'
