Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Constitutional Attack

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, accused PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of attacking the Indian Constitution. He declared that such actions were not acceptable. Congress leaders marched with copies of the Constitution, emphasizing their commitment to protect it and asserting that the opposition's message was reaching the public.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a bold accusation on Monday, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are attacking the Constitution. Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex, Gandhi asserted, 'We would not allow the attack on the Constitution that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing.'

Holding copies of the Constitution, leaders of the INDIA bloc marched into the Lok Sabha chamber to mark their protest on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha's inaugural session. 'This attack is not acceptable to us,' Gandhi reiterated.

When asked if the opposition's message was resonating with the public, the former Congress president confidently responded, 'Our message is reaching the public, and no power can touch the Constitution of India. We will protect it.'

