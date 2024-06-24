Modi's Third Term Begins as MPs Sworn in Amid Controversies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers have officially taken on their roles as Members of Parliament as the 18th Lok Sabha commenced its first session. Among those sworn in were Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and several key ministers.

This marks Modi's third consecutive term as Prime Minister, solidifying his leadership as he retained his Varanasi seat, which he has held since 2014. Modi was the first to take the oath, doing so in Hindi amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' from the treasury benches.

The selection of pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab drew criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Congress, who argued that the claim of their eight-term member, Suresh, was overlooked. This led to a notable absence of some opposition members during the oath ceremony.

