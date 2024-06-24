Left Menu

Iran and Bahrain Set to Resume Diplomatic Relations After Eight Years

Iran and Bahrain are in talks to resume bilateral relations after an eight-year hiatus, following a meeting between their acting foreign ministers in Tehran. Discussions are set to establish a framework for renewing diplomatic ties, as Bahrain's foreign minister visits Tehran for the second time in a month.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:19 IST
  • Iran

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran and Bahrain have initiated discussions aimed at resuming bilateral relations after a rupture that lasted nearly eight years. The news, reported by state-run IRNA, highlights talks between Iran's acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani.

This dialogue unfolded on the sidelines of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Tehran, underscoring a renewed commitment to diplomacy. Both sides have reportedly agreed to establish a framework aimed at reestablishing diplomatic ties that were severed back in 2016.

This marks al-Zayani's second visit to Tehran within a month, following an earlier visit for President Ebrahim Raisi's memorial. Bahrain originally cut ties with Iran following Saudi Arabia's execution of a Shiite cleric and subsequent attacks on Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran. With Iran and Saudi Arabia resuming relations in 2023, Bahrain seems poised to follow suit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

