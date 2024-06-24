Iran and Bahrain Set to Resume Diplomatic Relations After Eight Years
Iran and Bahrain are in talks to resume bilateral relations after an eight-year hiatus, following a meeting between their acting foreign ministers in Tehran. Discussions are set to establish a framework for renewing diplomatic ties, as Bahrain's foreign minister visits Tehran for the second time in a month.
In a significant diplomatic development, Iran and Bahrain have initiated discussions aimed at resuming bilateral relations after a rupture that lasted nearly eight years. The news, reported by state-run IRNA, highlights talks between Iran's acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani.
This dialogue unfolded on the sidelines of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Tehran, underscoring a renewed commitment to diplomacy. Both sides have reportedly agreed to establish a framework aimed at reestablishing diplomatic ties that were severed back in 2016.
This marks al-Zayani's second visit to Tehran within a month, following an earlier visit for President Ebrahim Raisi's memorial. Bahrain originally cut ties with Iran following Saudi Arabia's execution of a Shiite cleric and subsequent attacks on Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran. With Iran and Saudi Arabia resuming relations in 2023, Bahrain seems poised to follow suit.
