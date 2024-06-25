Historic Upset: Conservatives Snatch Liberal Stronghold in Canadian By-Election
In a significant defeat for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Conservative Party won a by-election in Toronto-St. Paul's, ending the Liberal Party's 30-year hold. Conservative candidate Don Stewart narrowly defeated the Liberal's Leslie Church. The loss raises questions about Trudeau's leadership amidst growing voter discontent.
In a stunning turn of events, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party lost a deeply contested by-election to the Conservatives, marking a historic defeat in a long-held Liberal stronghold.
Conservative candidate Don Stewart secured the Toronto-St. Paul's seat by a narrow margin of 590 votes over Liberal rival Leslie Church. This district had been a Liberal bastion since 1993.
The loss comes amid growing voter dissatisfaction with Trudeau's handling of pressing issues like inflation, housing, and immigration, heightening calls for a snap election.
