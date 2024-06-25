Telugu Desam Party's Crucial Whip: A Strategic Political Move

In a strategic political maneuver, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday released a three-line whip, mandating its 16 Lok Sabha members to cast their votes for NDA's Om Birla in the Speaker election scheduled for June 26, 2024. The directive came from TDP's Amalapuram MP Harish Balayogi.

According to the whip, all TDP MPs are required to assemble at room number 111–B by 10:30 am on Wednesday. The move underscores the party's alliance with the NDA, which includes BJP and Janasena in Andhra Pradesh.

The alliance has proven electorally powerful, securing 21 Lok Sabha seats—16 by TDP, two by Janasena, and three by BJP—and achieving a landslide victory in the recent Assembly elections.

