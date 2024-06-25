Left Menu

Telugu Desam Party's Crucial Whip: A Strategic Political Move

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a three-line whip directing its 16 Lok Sabha members to vote for NDA's Om Birla in the Speaker election on June 26, 2024. TDP's Amalapuram MP Harish Balayogi instructed MPs to gather at room 111–B by 10:30 am Wednesday.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:32 IST
Telugu Desam Party's Crucial Whip: A Strategic Political Move
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political maneuver, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday released a three-line whip, mandating its 16 Lok Sabha members to cast their votes for NDA's Om Birla in the Speaker election scheduled for June 26, 2024. The directive came from TDP's Amalapuram MP Harish Balayogi.

According to the whip, all TDP MPs are required to assemble at room number 111–B by 10:30 am on Wednesday. The move underscores the party's alliance with the NDA, which includes BJP and Janasena in Andhra Pradesh.

The alliance has proven electorally powerful, securing 21 Lok Sabha seats—16 by TDP, two by Janasena, and three by BJP—and achieving a landslide victory in the recent Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024