Rahul Gandhi Takes Over as Leader of Opposition, Elevating Congress's Stand in Lok Sabha

In a significant political development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been named the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The decision came after a meeting at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence and was swiftly communicated to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab via a formal letter.

This appointment marks a notable milestone in Gandhi's political journey, which spans over two-and-a-half decades. As the new Leader of Opposition, Gandhi will enjoy a cabinet minister's rank and become a key figure in several crucial panels, including those for the selection of the Lokpal, CBI chief, and other top officials.

The Congress party is optimistic about Gandhi's new role. Kharge expressed confidence that Gandhi, having traversed the length and breadth of the country, will effectively represent the voice of the marginalized and uphold the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Various leaders have lauded this decision, anticipating Gandhi to be a bold voice for the common people and hold the NDA government accountable.

