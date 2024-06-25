Rahul Gandhi Takes Over as Leader of Opposition, Elevating Congress's Stand in Lok Sabha
Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The decision was made during a meeting at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, and a letter has been sent to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab. This is Gandhi's first constitutional position in over 25 years of his political career.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been named the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The decision came after a meeting at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence and was swiftly communicated to Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab via a formal letter.
This appointment marks a notable milestone in Gandhi's political journey, which spans over two-and-a-half decades. As the new Leader of Opposition, Gandhi will enjoy a cabinet minister's rank and become a key figure in several crucial panels, including those for the selection of the Lokpal, CBI chief, and other top officials.
The Congress party is optimistic about Gandhi's new role. Kharge expressed confidence that Gandhi, having traversed the length and breadth of the country, will effectively represent the voice of the marginalized and uphold the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Various leaders have lauded this decision, anticipating Gandhi to be a bold voice for the common people and hold the NDA government accountable.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Future of 24 lakh students at stake due to actions of Modi government: Mallikarjun Kharge on NEET-UG exam
Relocate statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, other national leaders to original locations: Mallikarjun Kharge to LS Speaker, RS Chairman.
Rahul Gandhi to keep Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, vacate Wayanad seat: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti Choudhry quit; send resignation letters to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi: Mallikarjun Kharge.