Soaring Vegetable and Fish Prices Spark Political Row in Kerala

In a heated session of the Kerala assembly on Wednesday, the Congress-led UDF opposition vehemently criticized the ruling Left for the escalating prices of vegetables, fish, and poultry, accusing it of turning a blind eye to the plight of the common people.

Seeking to adjourn the House proceedings to discuss the issue, UDF MLA Roji M John highlighted that the government's lack of awareness regarding the price surge suggests negligence of the people's hardships.

Rejecting these allegations, state Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil asserted that the government has undertaken effective market interventions to curb the price rise.

