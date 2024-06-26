Soaring Vegetable and Fish Prices Spark Political Row in Kerala
The Congress-led UDF opposition criticized the ruling Left in Kerala over the rising prices of vegetables, fish, and poultry, accusing them of ignoring common people's plight. State Minister G R Anil defended the government, attributing price hikes to adverse weather and financial restrictions from the Centre, while opposition Leader V D Satheesan staged a walkout in dissatisfaction.
In a heated session of the Kerala assembly on Wednesday, the Congress-led UDF opposition vehemently criticized the ruling Left for the escalating prices of vegetables, fish, and poultry, accusing it of turning a blind eye to the plight of the common people.
Seeking to adjourn the House proceedings to discuss the issue, UDF MLA Roji M John highlighted that the government's lack of awareness regarding the price surge suggests negligence of the people's hardships.
Rejecting these allegations, state Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil asserted that the government has undertaken effective market interventions to curb the price rise.
