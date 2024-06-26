Left Menu

Soaring Vegetable and Fish Prices Spark Political Row in Kerala

The Congress-led UDF opposition criticized the ruling Left in Kerala over the rising prices of vegetables, fish, and poultry, accusing them of ignoring common people's plight. State Minister G R Anil defended the government, attributing price hikes to adverse weather and financial restrictions from the Centre, while opposition Leader V D Satheesan staged a walkout in dissatisfaction.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-06-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 12:24 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session of the Kerala assembly on Wednesday, the Congress-led UDF opposition vehemently criticized the ruling Left for the escalating prices of vegetables, fish, and poultry, accusing it of turning a blind eye to the plight of the common people.

Seeking to adjourn the House proceedings to discuss the issue, UDF MLA Roji M John highlighted that the government's lack of awareness regarding the price surge suggests negligence of the people's hardships.

Rejecting these allegations, state Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil asserted that the government has undertaken effective market interventions to curb the price rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

