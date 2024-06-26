Dutch PM Mark Rutte Named NATO Chief Amid Ukraine Crisis
NATO allies have appointed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the new NATO chief. His selection comes at a crucial time, with the ongoing war in Ukraine and uncertainty over the United States' stance on the transatlantic alliance. Rutte was the only candidate after Romanian President Klaus Iohannis withdrew.
26-06-2024
NATO allies on Wednesday selected Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as NATO's next boss, as the war in Ukraine rages on its doorstep and uncertainty hangs over the United States' future attitude to the transatlantic alliance.
Rutte's appointment became a formality after his only rival for the post, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, announced last week that he had quit the race, having failed to gain traction.
