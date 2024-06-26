Left Menu

Om Birla Re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker for Second Term

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma congratulated Om Birla on being re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker. Birla, a three-time MP from Kota and NDA nominee, secured his second consecutive term. Leaders expressed pride and confidence in Birla's ability to enhance parliamentary decorum and democratic values.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:11 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended their congratulations to Om Birla upon his re-election as the Lok Sabha Speaker for a second consecutive term, a milestone celebrated as a notable achievement for the state.

Birla, a three-time MP representing Kota in Rajasthan and an NDA nominee, secured the prestigious position after a motion presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was successfully adopted via voice vote. The nomination sparked spirited debate, culminating in the opposition's rare decision to propose an alternate candidate.

Kalraj Mishra, in an official statement from Raj Bhawan, emphasized the pride Rajasthan feels in having one of its representatives hold the Lok Sabha Speaker post for the second time in the nation's paramount legislative body. Chief Minister Sharma shared his congratulations on X, highlighting Birla's extensive experience, diligent work, and dedication to public interest, which he believes will enhance the House's esteem and reinforce India's democratic principles.

