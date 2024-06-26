North Korea Missile Launch Escalates Tensions Amid Regional Military Drills

In a volatile escalation, a suspected hypersonic missile launched by North Korea exploded in flight early Wednesday, South Korea's military reported. This development comes as North Korea protests the regional deployment of a US aircraft carrier partaking in military drills with South Korea and Japan.

Later that day, South Korea conducted live-fire drills along its disputed western sea boundary with North Korea, its first since suspending an agreement aimed at easing front-line military tensions. Debris from the failed missile was recovered up to 250 kilometers from the launch site.

During a three-way phone call, senior diplomats from South Korea, the US, and Japan condemned the launch as a violation of UN resolutions, vowing to maintain close coordination in addressing North Korean threats. Despite technical setbacks, North Korea continues to advance its missile technology in a bid to bypass its rivals' defense systems.

