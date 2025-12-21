Left Menu

France Unveils Ambitious Aircraft Carrier Plan

France aims to enhance its maritime power with a new aircraft carrier, as announced by President Macron in Abu Dhabi. This strategic decision, made recently, highlights France's commitment to bolstering naval capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • France

France has announced its plan to construct a new aircraft carrier as part of its efforts to strengthen its position as a leading maritime power. The announcement was made by President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to French troops stationed at a military base in Abu Dhabi.

The decision to undertake this significant program was finalized this week, according to Macron. The French government aims to boost its naval capacities, affirming its commitment to maintaining a robust maritime presence.

This initiative underscores France's dedication to enhancing its defense capabilities and reaffirming its strategic influence on the seas.

