France Unveils Ambitious Aircraft Carrier Plan
France aims to enhance its maritime power with a new aircraft carrier, as announced by President Macron in Abu Dhabi. This strategic decision, made recently, highlights France's commitment to bolstering naval capacities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:42 IST
- Country:
- France
France has announced its plan to construct a new aircraft carrier as part of its efforts to strengthen its position as a leading maritime power. The announcement was made by President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to French troops stationed at a military base in Abu Dhabi.
The decision to undertake this significant program was finalized this week, according to Macron. The French government aims to boost its naval capacities, affirming its commitment to maintaining a robust maritime presence.
This initiative underscores France's dedication to enhancing its defense capabilities and reaffirming its strategic influence on the seas.
ALSO READ
Miral Unveils Impact Fund to Propel Abu Dhabi's Sustainable Future
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green bought by KKR for record-breaking Rs 25.20 crore after bidding war at IPL players' auction in Abu Dhabi.
Nail-Biting Victory: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Edge Out Desert Vipers
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green bought by KKR for record-breaking Rs 25.20 crore after bidding war at IPL players' auction in Abu Dhabi.
Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana bought for Rs 18 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL players' auction in Abu Dhabi.