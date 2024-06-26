MVA Alliance Boycotts CM Shinde's Tea Party Over Corruption Allegations
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance has decided to boycott Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's tea party, citing government failures to address public issues, especially those affecting farmers. The boycott is also a protest against alleged corruption and cost escalations in various government projects.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance announced a boycott of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's customary tea party on the eve of the monsoon session of the state legislature.
The announcement was made by the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar from Congress, and Ambadas Danve from Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing the government of widespread corruption and neglect of farmers' issues.
The ruling Mahayuti alliance will present the state budget during the session. Meanwhile, Wadettiwar highlighted the alleged unjust cost escalations in government projects, including the procurement of smart electricity meters and ambulances, demanding immediate accountability.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi demands strict action over NEET "irregularities"
Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) Finalize Maharashtra Legislative Council Seats Deal
Uddhav Thackeray Gears Up Shiv Sena (UBT) for Upcoming Elections
Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests for Quicker Farm Loan Disbursals
Trinamool MPs with NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders meet SEBI officials, demand probe into stock makert 'manipulation'