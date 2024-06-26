MVA Alliance Boycotts CM Shinde's Tea Party Over Corruption Allegations

In a dramatic turn of events, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance announced a boycott of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's customary tea party on the eve of the monsoon session of the state legislature.

The announcement was made by the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar from Congress, and Ambadas Danve from Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing the government of widespread corruption and neglect of farmers' issues.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance will present the state budget during the session. Meanwhile, Wadettiwar highlighted the alleged unjust cost escalations in government projects, including the procurement of smart electricity meters and ambulances, demanding immediate accountability.

