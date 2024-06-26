Detained Journalist Evan Gershkovich: Unjustified Accusations in Russia
Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, faces unjustified detention in Russia. White House national security spokesman John Kirby emphasized that Evan is not a spy and has no ties to the U.S. government. He is being unfairly used as a bargaining chip, similar to Paul Whelan.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:25 IST
Russia has failed to justify the detention of Wall Street Journalist reporter Evan Gershkovich and his trial in Moscow is a sham, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"Evan has never been employed by the United States government. Evan is not a spy. Journalism is not a crime, and Evan should never have been detained in the first place. Russia has failed to justify Evans continued detention," Kirby told reporters. "He like fellow American Paul Whelan is simply being used as a bargaining chip."
