Sukhbir Singh Badal Retains Leadership Amidst Revolt

After a section of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders revolted against Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party's working committee reaffirmed their faith in his leadership in a meeting. Badal offered to step down, but the committee passed a resolution supporting him and aiming to discipline dissenters to maintain party unity.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:05 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal
A day after a rebellion from a section of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders against its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party's working committee on Wednesday expressed continued faith in his leadership.

In a significant meeting, Badal offered to resign as SAD president if the working committee did not trust him. However, senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema stated that all committee members unanimously backed Badal's leadership.

The committee passed a resolution urging SAD leaders to air their views within the party framework and cautioning that any violations of party discipline would indicate a lack of faith in the party. It also called on detractors not to aid the party's adversaries.

