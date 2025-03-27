Left Menu

Romania's Political Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Election Re-Run

Thousands protested in Bucharest against the nullification of a presidential election and banning of far-right candidate Calin Georgescu. The election will be rerun in May, with George Simion now representing the hard right. Demonstrations highlighted political unrest and potential shifts towards pro-Russian sentiments in Romania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 27-03-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Romania

Thousands took to the streets of Bucharest on Wednesday to protest against the rerun of Romania's presidential election and the barring of far-right candidate Calin Georgescu. The protests came after the Constitutional Court voided December's election amid allegations of Russian interference favoring Georgescu.

George Simion, the leader of the Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR), has replaced Georgescu in the upcoming May election. Simion's prospects appear strong, with opinion polls indicating he may advance to the runoff. The protests in Bucharest saw demonstrators wave flags and chant slogans like 'Freedom' and 'Thieves' outside government buildings.

A competing rally of pro-Georgescu supporters claimed the government is undermining democracy. With the far-right party holding a significant portion of parliamentary seats, the political climate is tense as Romania faces potential shifts towards Moscow-aligned policies, echoing Hungary and Slovakia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

