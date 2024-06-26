AIADMK Demands CBI Probe, Plans Hunger Strike Over Illicit Arrack Deaths in Tamil Nadu

The AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, has announced a hunger strike scheduled for June 27, demanding a CBI investigation into the recent deaths caused by illicit arrack consumption in the state. Party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami vowed continued protests until justice is served.

Palaniswami accused the DMK government of stifling democratic debate by denying his party the opportunity to discuss the tragic hooch deaths in the state assembly. He described the ruling party's actions as 'diversionary politics' aimed at avoiding accountability.

The AIADMK legislators, including Palaniswami, were suspended from the assembly for disrupting proceedings. Speaking to reporters outside, Palaniswami alleged a deliberate attempt to suppress the opposition's voice on this critical issue.

