Record 93.48% Turnout in Nashik Division Teachers' Constituency Poll

A remarkable voter turnout of 93.48% was recorded in the Nashik division teachers' constituency election for the Maharashtra Legislative Council, according to an official report.

Voting commenced at 7 a.m. and concluded at 6 p.m. across 90 polling centers in the five districts of Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Ahmednagar. This constituency's biennial polls form part of the Upper House of the state legislature, specifically for eligible teachers.

Additionally, polling occurred for three other seats in Maharashtra's council: Mumbai graduates, Mumbai teachers, and Konkan graduates. The district-wise voter turnout included Nandurbar at 96.12%, Dhule at 93.77%, Jalgaon at 95.26%, Nashik at 91.63%, and Ahmednagar at 93.88%. The total electorate comprised 69,368 eligible teacher-voters, with 22,865 being women.

Twenty-one candidates competed, but key contenders were Kishore Bhikaji Darade (Shiv Sena), Sandeep Gopalrao Gulve (Shiv Sena-UBT), Mahendra Madhukar Bhavsar (Nationalist Congress Party), and Vivek Kolhe (Independent). Election officials scheduled the vote count for July 1.

