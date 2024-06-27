China's Communist Party Schedules Crucial Third Plenum
China's Communist Party will hold its third plenum from July 15-18, as announced by the Xinhua news agency. The decision was made during a Politburo meeting, emphasizing the significance of this long-delayed event in shaping future policies and decisions.
China's Communist Party will hold a long-delayed third plenum from July 15-18, the Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
The decision was announced at a meeting of the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party.
