Former Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu Expelled from Communist Party Amid Corruption Probe

Former Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party amid allegations of corruption and bribery, the official Xinhua news agency revealed on Thursday. Li's removal comes after he vanished from the public eye for almost two months.

In October 2023, Li was formally removed from office, sparking speculations and raising questions about his sudden disappearance and the charges against him.

The investigation signifies an intensified crackdown on corruption within the ranks of China's institutional framework.

