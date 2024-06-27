Former Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu Expelled from Communist Party Amid Corruption Probe
Former Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu was expelled from the ruling Communist Party and is being investigated for corruption and bribery. Li disappeared from public view for nearly two months before being removed from office in October 2023.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:28 IST
- Country:
- China
Former Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party amid allegations of corruption and bribery, the official Xinhua news agency revealed on Thursday. Li's removal comes after he vanished from the public eye for almost two months.
In October 2023, Li was formally removed from office, sparking speculations and raising questions about his sudden disappearance and the charges against him.
The investigation signifies an intensified crackdown on corruption within the ranks of China's institutional framework.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
